Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 59,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.78.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.91 and a 200 day moving average of $192.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

