Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.16.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

