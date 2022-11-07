AMG National Trust Bank Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

