AMG National Trust Bank Sells 550 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.
Emerson Electric Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.