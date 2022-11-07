General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics stock opened at $249.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average is $227.93.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

