Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

EMR stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

