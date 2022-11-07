Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11, RTT News reports. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $65.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

