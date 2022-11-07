Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $220.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

