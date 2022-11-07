AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 285.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 71.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.21 and its 200 day moving average is $240.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

