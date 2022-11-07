Ascent Group LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $248.10 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

