Ascent Group LLC Sells 151 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $229.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.66.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,478 shares of company stock valued at $11,472,458. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

