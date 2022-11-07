Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 231.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,343,000 after purchasing an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after buying an additional 549,799 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after buying an additional 366,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.63.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $250,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,262.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,661 shares of company stock worth $11,347,804 over the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

