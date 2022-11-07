Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,241 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $134.75 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

