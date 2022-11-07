AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $276.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

