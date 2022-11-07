Keybank National Association OH Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 128.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

