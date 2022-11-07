Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $70.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 305.04% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

