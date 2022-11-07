AMG National Trust Bank Has $309,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 75,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 216,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

