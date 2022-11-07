Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,103 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 76,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE:NVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Novartis Profile
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
