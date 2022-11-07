Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $911,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $203.92 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.42. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

