Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 261 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $203.92 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.47.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

