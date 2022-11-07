Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,582 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

