Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.93 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $169.29. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.81.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

