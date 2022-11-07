Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $3.70 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $312.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

