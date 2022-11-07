Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 1.7 %

ETSY stock opened at $98.35 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.