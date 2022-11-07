The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $71.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.