Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Illumina were worth $33,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after acquiring an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,760,727 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $615,199,000 after buying an additional 105,347 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 150.6% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after buying an additional 939,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,176,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $410,962,000 after buying an additional 180,412 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.56.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $224.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.46.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

