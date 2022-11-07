Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,391 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

