Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $134.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.