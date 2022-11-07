Eaton Co. plc (ETN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

Eaton has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eaton has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eaton to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Eaton Stock Up 2.7 %

Eaton stock opened at $158.69 on Monday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Institutional Trading of Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 929,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

