Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $330.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.07.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,256 shares of company stock valued at $77,508,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.