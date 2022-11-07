Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 196,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

VALE stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

