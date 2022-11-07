Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 6,241 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FDS opened at $408.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.11 and its 200 day moving average is $406.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

