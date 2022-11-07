Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,856,135 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 62.13%. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.