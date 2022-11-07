Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,856,135 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golub Capital BDC Price Performance
Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.60. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC
In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.