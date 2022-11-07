Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,028 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 32,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 138.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 107,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $313.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

