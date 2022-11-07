Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 10,361 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $142.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.73.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

