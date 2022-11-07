Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,197 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 205.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $35.13 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

