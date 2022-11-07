Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,168 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enphase Energy stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 135.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

