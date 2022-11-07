Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,094 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $115.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

