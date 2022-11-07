Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $237.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $242.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

