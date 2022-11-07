Keybank National Association OH Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. OTR Global lowered Workday to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Workday Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $132.63 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.22 and a 200-day moving average of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday



Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

