Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 13,763 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,763 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE APH opened at $76.27 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.