Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,831 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Okta by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Okta Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.