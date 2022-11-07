Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,831 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Okta by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Okta Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $45.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $272.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.