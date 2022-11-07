AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,186,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,558,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.80.

AMETEK Price Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $135.25 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

