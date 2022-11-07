DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.58.

DD opened at $61.93 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

