Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,742,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,185 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,926,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 732,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,190,000 after buying an additional 403,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 13,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,009,090.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,824,653.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,825 shares of company stock worth $3,112,812 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

