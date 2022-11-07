State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

