Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Linde by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Linde by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

Linde Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $308.93 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

