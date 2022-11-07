Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.72 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.6% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

