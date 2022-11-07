Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after acquiring an additional 839,088 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,407,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,778,000 after acquiring an additional 739,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,974,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,697 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $278,990.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,985,828.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Seagen to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Shares of SGEN opened at $127.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.60. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.44.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

