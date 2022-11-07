Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $26,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 443.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

EPAM stock opened at $312.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $369.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.13. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

