Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Qualys by 364.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $111.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.69 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 21.66%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock worth $5,157,672 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

